Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $713,605 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE BFAM opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $102.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

