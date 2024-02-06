Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.10.

HSY stock opened at $196.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

