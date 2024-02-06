Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.