Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

