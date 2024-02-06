Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 27,849 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,849 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.27.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.