Sepio Capital LP Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

