Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

