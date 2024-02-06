CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

CURO Group Price Performance

NYSE:CURO opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

