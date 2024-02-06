Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,942 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

About Discover Financial Services



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

