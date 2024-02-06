Sepio Capital LP Takes $820,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

