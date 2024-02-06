Sepio Capital LP Sells 7,202 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. State Street Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.36. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $403.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

