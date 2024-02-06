Sepio Capital LP Buys 4,472 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

