Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.