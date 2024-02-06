Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Position Lowered by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after buying an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

