Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 141 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.