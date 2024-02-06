PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 95.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 34,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in PayPal by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

