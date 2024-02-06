Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

