Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $745.56 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $745.56 million and $47.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.38 or 0.05450889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

