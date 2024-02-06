UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Tops $3.77 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $770,297.10 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,663,901 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,664,748.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.05600963 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $933,199.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

