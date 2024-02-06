Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 178.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

