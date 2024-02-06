Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.35 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Verasity has a market cap of $51.57 million and $7.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

