AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.40 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS.
AGCO Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE AGCO opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
