AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.40 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS.

AGCO Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.