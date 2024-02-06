FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

FMC Trading Down 1.6 %

FMC stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FMC by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 639,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FMC by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

