Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.36 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $49.36 million and approximately $620,578.03 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,553,737,756 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,737,754 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

