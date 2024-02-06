XRUN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.38 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $669.75 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,131,344 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

