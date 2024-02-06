Venus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.21 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Venus has a total market cap of $167.33 million and $22.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00024942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,658,232 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

