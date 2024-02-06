Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.20 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00014473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $65.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.10892836 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 928 active market(s) with $57,449,556.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

