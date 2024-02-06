Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

VGT stock opened at $505.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

