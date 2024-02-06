Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $355,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

ANSS stock opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.39.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

