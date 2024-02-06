Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

NUE opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

