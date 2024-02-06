Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.