Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $616.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $119.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

