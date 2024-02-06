Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

