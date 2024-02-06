Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,601 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

