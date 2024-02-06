Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 665.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

