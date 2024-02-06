Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,216 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

