Argent Trust Co Has $825,000 Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.