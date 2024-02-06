Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after acquiring an additional 336,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,176 shares of company stock worth $1,502,063. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.