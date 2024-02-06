Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

