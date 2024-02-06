Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $997.38 million and $18.05 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,382,538,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,559,826,730 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

