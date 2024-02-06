PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.44 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

