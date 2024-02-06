Wanchain Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,633,694 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.