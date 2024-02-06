Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,053.80 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00122796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021318 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

