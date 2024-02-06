CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0527 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.49 million and $9.95 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.47 or 1.00047832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010989 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00188378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05340022 USD and is up 12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $8,744,476.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

