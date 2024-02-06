Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $25,915.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.47 or 1.00047832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010989 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00188378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0017536 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,705.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

