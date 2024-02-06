Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medifast were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. Medifast’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

