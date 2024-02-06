iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 491.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

