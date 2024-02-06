Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 744.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 563,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

