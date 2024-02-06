Amalgamated Bank Acquires 7,237 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.9 %

NLY stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

