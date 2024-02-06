Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after buying an additional 83,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.